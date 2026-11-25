In the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided two boys’ schools — a primary school and a secondary school. According to Anadolu Agency, the military forced teachers to leave the buildings while students and staff were inside.

Raid on schools

Burqa local council member Sami Daghlas said that the military entered the village, blocked several roads and entered the premises of the two schools. According to him, the raid took place during the morning assembly, and the military remained nearby while parents arrived to pick up their children.

The military also blocked the entrance to the village with a checkpoint. Daghlas said that the army frequently conducts raids on these schools, claiming that its soldiers were allegedly pelted with stones. Previously, the military linked such claims to stones that students allegedly throw at Israeli vehicles on a nearby road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions in the West Bank

Separately, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office reported the detention of 10 Palestinians, including a 17-year-old teenager, during raids in various areas of the West Bank. Four people were detained in the southern part of the Hebron governorate during house raids in the town of ash-Shuyukh and the village of Wadi ash-Shajna.

According to the office, the raids were accompanied by home searches and physical assaults. Palestinian institutions dealing with prisoners’ affairs recorded more than 26,000 detentions in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023 through October 12, including people who were later released. Palestinian sources also report more than 1,220 people killed and approximately 13,750 injured as a result of attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

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