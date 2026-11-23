Israeli forces carried out a raid in the Palestinian Al-Am'ari refugee camp in the city of Al-Bireh in the West Bank. According to Anadolu Agency, the military entered Palestinians' homes, detained several young men, and launched a large-scale detention campaign.

Detentions in the camp

Local sources told the agency that the Israeli army sent reinforcements to the camp and deployed military personnel in several areas. According to their information, the military used a children's center in the camp as a site for interrogating detainees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions near East Jerusalem

Separately, the Jerusalem Governorate said on the evening of November 22 that approximately 18 Palestinian workers had been detained near the town of Hizma, northeast of East Jerusalem. According to its information, the people were detained while trying to enter Jerusalem.

The agency also reports that attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank have intensified since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023. Anadolu Agency lists killings, demolitions of homes and structures, arson attacks on mosques and cars, plowing up agricultural land, restricting farmers' access to fields, displacement of Palestinian communities, and expansion of settlements among such actions.

Read us on