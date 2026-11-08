Israeli troops entered the grounds of a school and searched several homes in the village of al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah in Syria's Quneitra province on November 8, 2026. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Syrian state television.

Patrol of 14 vehicles

Al-Ikhbariya TV reported that a patrol of 14 military vehicles entered the village. According to the channel, troops forcibly opened the school gate and entered its grounds. The report contained no information about casualties or detainees.

Earlier the same day, Israeli troops set up a temporary checkpoint in the north of Quneitra province. Another unit advanced toward Wadi al-Raqad in the west of Daraa province.

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Actions in Quneitra and Daraa

Israeli engineering units also continued building fortifications near Saida al-Hanut in southern Quneitra. Anadolu Agency notes that Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out raids in Quneitra and Daraa: setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians, and bulldozing agricultural land.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into areas in the south of the country, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement. Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, stating that such actions violate the country's sovereignty and the Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

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