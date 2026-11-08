Israeli military reportedly wounds child in West Bank — Anadolu Agency

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli military forces wounded a Palestinian child and detained two men. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing Palestinian media.

According to Palestine TV, the child was wounded in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba area in northern Qalqilya.

Detentions and searches

The Palestinian agency Wafa reported that Israeli military forces detained one man at his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The second detainee's car was also confiscated.

According to Wafa, in Hebron, military forces entered another house, confined the family to one room, and searched the home. Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered Hebron's Old City under military protection and forced shop owners to stop working. Settlers also smashed the windows of a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street, the agency reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Raids in other areas

West of Jenin, settlers, according to Wafa, attacked Palestinians harvesting olives and took a tractor and part of the harvest. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, a settler, according to the agency, attacked a Palestinian and took his belongings.

Wafa also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli military forces during raids in Dura al-Qara and Nilin in the Ramallah area. In the Tulkarm governorate, military forces carried out raids in four localities, impeded traffic, and used stun grenades. No injuries or detentions were reported there.

Voice of Palestine radio also reported additional raids in towns and villages in the Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin, and Ramallah areas.

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