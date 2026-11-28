Four Israeli military personnel entered a Palestinian olive grove in the occupied West Bank, Palestine. Their faces were covered with masks, and there were no identifying insignia on their uniforms. As France 24 reports, the military personnel had previously exited a vehicle.

Weapons and uniforms

The report states that the military personnel had automatic weapons slung over their shoulders. They entered a Palestinian olive grove in the West Bank.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Person in the olive grove

A person was in the grove and planned to tell the military personnel to leave the area. France 24 notes that this person may previously have given orders to those who entered the grove.

France 24 published its video report on the situation in the West Bank on November 28, 2026. The headline of the material reports a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank. The source labeled the material as a video report and indicated that it was also updated on the same day.

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