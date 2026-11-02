Israeli military leaves Hebron area after operation — France 24

Israeli forces have completed an operation and left an area in Palestinian Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Jordan. After their withdrawal, residents began returning to their homes, France 24 reports.

Thousands of people left the area

The operation was launched after an October 23 attack on an army checkpoint near Hebron. At that time, two Palestinian attackers killed two Israeli soldiers. The following morning, the military evicted residents of the neighborhood where the attackers lived. According to the municipality, more than 3,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

An Israeli military official said that after the operational measures were completed, the military withdrew from the Hebron area. According to him, counterterrorism operations in the West Bank continue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Searches and damaged homes

According to the official, the military conducted searches at several locations, detained and questioned suspects, and seized four weapons, several vests and other military equipment. They also demolished the homes of the two attackers and sealed an underground room next to one of them.

Muhannad al-Tamimi, whose home had been occupied by the military since the start of the operation, told AFP that his family returned to a ransacked apartment. According to him, furniture and clothes were scattered across the floor, mattresses were overturned, and a children's bicycle was damaged.

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