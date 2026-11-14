In the occupied West Bank, in Palestine, the Israeli military detained 10 Palestinians, including a woman, during raids in Nablus. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing local sources.

Raids in Nablus

According to the agency's sources, Israeli military vehicles entered the Balata and Askar refugee camps east of Nablus, the Ein Beit al-Ma camp west of the city, as well as the Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin al-Shaabiya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad areas.

According to local sources, the military evacuated residents from one house in eastern Nablus and set up a military post there. Several Palestinians were also questioned there. Several young men, according to these reports, were injured after being beaten by the military during raids in the Balata camp and the Balata al-Balad area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Movement restrictions

Israeli forces also searched several homes in the town of Tammun south of Tubas and tightened restrictions at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, complicating the movement of local residents. In the Jenin governorate, they raided homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir east of the city and entered the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin.

In the southern part of the West Bank, the military closed a side road near the military gate at the entrance to the Al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron. In Beitunia west of Ramallah, Israeli forces conducted a raid and blocked the entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir northeast of the city.

The Palestinian WAFA agency reported that on Friday evening, the military entered a hall in the village of Al-Mughayyir where a wedding was taking place, used tear gas against about 150 guests and detained four people, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya. According to the agency, they were released several hours later.

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