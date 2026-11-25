Israeli military forces detained a Syrian civilian during a raid in the town of Jubata al-Khashab in the northern part of Quneitra province in southern Syria. According to Anadolu Agency, citing the Syrian TV channel Alikhbaria, the detainee was not identified.

Raids in Quneitra and Daraa

Earlier the same day, Israeli forces entered the village of Ain al-Bayda in Quneitra province and set up a checkpoint to inspect passersby.

In neighboring Daraa province, a unit supported by seven military vehicles entered the village of Abidin and searched several homes, Alikhbaria reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements from Damascus

According to the agency, Israeli forces have repeatedly conducted raids in Quneitra and Daraa, set up checkpoints, searched homes, detained civilians, and cleared agricultural land with bulldozers.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and also advanced into areas of southern Syria, Anadolu Agency notes. Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Syrian territory, citing violations of the country's sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

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