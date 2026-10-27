During an Israeli military raid in Qalqilya, Palestine, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Naim Abu Shihab was ordered to leave his home, after which it was demolished. According to Anadolu Agency, citing local sources, the military arrived in the al-Naqqar area with two bulldozers.

Reason for demolition and clashes

Local sources said the stated reason for the demolition was the absence of a building permit. During clashes in the area, Israeli forces opened fire and used tear gas on Al-Malaab Street. No injuries resulting from the shooting were reported.

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The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medics assisted three people affected by tear gas. Local sources also said that the military damaged sidewalks in the city’s central market area.

Reports of attacks on farmers

Earlier the same day, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented 13 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against farmers and their land in four governorates of the West Bank.

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