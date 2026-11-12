In Gaza City, Palestine, 20-year-old Mahmoud Kamal Fares Abdel-Malek, captain and goalkeeper of Gaza Sports Club, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Palestinian Football Association.

According to the association, the strike occurred on Tuesday in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Played in the tournament final

Abdel-Malek's death brought the number of killed Palestinian athletes and sports workers to 1,017, the association said. Five days before his death, the goalkeeper played in the final of the Thousand Martyrs Cup, dedicated to athletes and sports officials killed since October 2023.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gaza Sports Club finished second in the Gaza and North Gaza division. The final in this division took place on November 5.

Return of football

The tournament began on September 4 and brought together more than 200 teams from Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon. The competition marked the return of organized football after a long break caused by the war and the destruction of sports infrastructure.

Earlier, the association also reported the death of 15-year-old Al-Najma academy footballer Mohammed Nidal Barbak. It claimed that the Israeli military shot the teenager while he was playing football with friends in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

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