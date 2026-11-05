An Israeli drone attacked a tent housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and injuring another. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Strike near Al-Zawaida

According to medics, the drone fired two missiles at a tent west of Al-Zawaida. Local sources identified the deceased as Abd Walid Matar.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern areas of Gaza City, while Israeli naval forces opened fire toward the coast. A drone attacked the Al-Karama area in Gaza City. East of Khan Younis, Israeli forces carried out demolitions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Casualty data

According to the agency, these events took place amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry said that 1,599 Palestinians had been killed and another 5,774 injured as a result of such violations.

According to the ministry, Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 people since October 8, 2023. The ministry also reported destruction affecting around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

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