In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone dropped two bombs on a house between Shukin and Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district. No casualties were reported as a result of the strike, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Shelling and airstrike

According to the NNA, Israeli artillery intermittently shelled the Al-Sawwan area on the outskirts of Mayfadoun and also struck Mansouri in the Tyre district.

Israeli forces also caused two powerful explosions in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya. The agency provided no details about these explosions.

A separate airstrike was carried out on the outskirts of Qantara in the Wadi al-Saluki area of the Marjayoun district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injury and agreement

Near the Deir Kifa junction in the Tyre district, a person collecting scrap metal was injured when a suspicious object exploded. No information was provided about the injured person's condition.

An agreement mediated by the United States between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 provides for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.

According to the agency, since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 4,386 people, injured another 12,407, and displaced more than one million people. Israel, it is noted, continues to hold areas in southern Lebanon.

Read us on