Independent Israeli professor Amit Tirosh said he has serious concerns about the health of Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza. According to The Guardian, Israel has held the doctor without formal charges for nearly 23 months. Abu Safiya was detained at his workplace on December 27, 2024, and later transferred to a solitary confinement cell in the underground Rakefet prison.

Weight loss and medical complaints

Tirosh, who reviewed medical documents obtained by Physicians for Human Rights Israel, said Abu Safiya's weight fell from 90 kg in January 2025 to 76 kg in May 2026. The professor noted insufficient examination of chest pain, delays in treating scabies, and a drop in hemoglobin levels that required further investigation.

According to him, a loss of 14 kg is an alarming symptom, especially when its cause has not been established. In July, medical records also noted bruising near the eye, dizziness, and rib pain. Abu Safiya told lawyers that he had been beaten by prison guards, but Tirosh said the records did not explain the origin of the injuries.

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Court refusals

Last month, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition for the doctor's release. Later, a district court also refused to order an independent medical examination. According to the court ruling, Israeli authorities claimed that Abu Safiya was exaggerating his health problems, had created organizations from prison, influenced other detainees, and maintained international contacts.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel said these claims were not grounds for denying an independent examination, which the doctor is entitled to, according to the organization. Abu Safiya was classified as an "unlawful combatant" along with more than 375 medical workers — a status Israel uses for prolonged detention without trial.

A representative of the Israel Prison Service called the allegations part of a campaign to discredit Israel and said the service acts in accordance with the law and is under constant judicial oversight. Abu Safiya's family had no direct contact with him during his imprisonment.

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