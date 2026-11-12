An Israeli airstrike on the building of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least six people and injured another 20. Cyprus Mail reported this, citing Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal. Medics identified one of those killed as surgeon Rezik Abushira.

Surgical department damaged

According to Basal, the strike hit the hospital's surgical department and caused extensive destruction. Reuters video from the medical facility showed debris and furniture in the rooms, as well as damaged ceilings and wires.

The wounded were carried through the corridors on stretchers or helped to walk through the rubble. Rescuers were working near the building, while the bodies of those killed were also being carried out of the hospital. A Hamas representative condemned the strike, calling it a war crime.

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Israeli army's position

The Israeli military said that the target of the strike was a senior Hamas militant and other members of the group's armed wing who, it said, were operating on the hospital grounds. The Israeli army also accused Hamas of using the hospital complex as a command centre, a place to store weapons, observation posts and a shelter for fighters.

Reuters was unable to independently verify these claims by the Israeli side. Israel says Hamas is seeking to regroup and rebuild its arsenal, while the group says it is observing a year-long ceasefire and accuses Israel of trying to derail the agreement.

Casualty figures

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire agreement was concluded. Israel reported that four soldiers were killed. Gaza health authorities estimate that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation in October 2023. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas militants attacked the south of the country, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli data.

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