In the occupied West Bank, near Jenin, an Israeli military jeep ran over two Palestinians. Both men suffered foot fractures, and one of them also sustained a head injury, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Medics took the injured men to hospital after the incident east of Jenin. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the men were riding a motorcycle when a vehicle collided with them.

Detentions near Bethlehem

Near the village of Al-Walaja in the Bethlehem Governorate, Israeli military personnel detained Palestinian workers and severely beat them before releasing them, Wafa reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah, armed Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home. Israeli forces later raided the town, used tear gas near a wedding hall, and detained several young men. According to Wafa, all but one were later released.

Damaged property and house demolitions

In Ras al-Ahmar, southeast of Tubas, four Israeli settlers in an all-terrain vehicle damaged solar power systems, said local settlement-monitoring official Mutaz Bisharat. He said they also tore tents covering the tents and temporary shelters of families displaced from the area.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities forced two Palestinian families to demolish their own homes, citing construction without permits, the Jerusalem Governorate reported. According to Anadolu Agency, Israeli army raids and settler violence have recently intensified in the occupied West Bank.

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