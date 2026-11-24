In Israel, defense and aerospace manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) posted a record net profit for the company of about $663 million in the first nine months of 2026. This is 37% more than in the same period of the previous year, the Jerusalem Post reports.

In the third quarter, IAI's net profit amounted to $214 million, compared with approximately $164 million a year earlier. The company's sales in the first nine months rose from about $5.1 billion to $6.6 billion, while in the third quarter they increased by approximately 20%, to $2.3 billion. Research and development expenses, which the company funded independently, reached about $239 million.

Record order backlog

IAI's order backlog grew to a record $35.6 billion, equivalent to approximately 4.8 years of work for the company. At the end of 2025, it stood at about $28.8 billion. Foreign customers account for 65% of IAI's sales, although the volume of orders from Israel's Ministry of Defense has also increased since October 7, 2023.

The company's cash flow from operating activities amounted to about $882 million, while cash and liquid assets stood at approximately $4.5 billion.

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Ministry of Defense debt

At the same time, as of September 30, 2026, Israel's Ministry of Defense owed IAI billions of shekels. In its financial report, the company called on the ministries of defense and finance to urgently agree on a debt repayment mechanism.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Defense's debt to IAI and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems amounts to approximately 7 billion Israeli shekels for each company. Earlier, Elbit Systems reported an agreement with the ministry on the payment of about 4.5 billion shekels of debt starting in 2027, as well as compensation for interest on overdue payments.

IAI Chairman Boaz Levy told Walla that the company continues to meet its financial obligations and maintains dialogue with the ministry. IAI CEO Guy Bar-Lev said that production lines are operating in three shifts to supply the Israel Defense Forces. According to him, the main driver of growth is the systems, missiles and space division.

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