Israeli police officer charged with sexual offenses — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, Roni Oved, a police officer from the Beit She'an station, has been charged with indecent acts without consent and sexual harassment of two female colleagues during patrols. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Israel's Justice Ministry Department for Investigations of Police Officers.

Incident during a night patrol

One of the incidents, according to the indictment, occurred in April 2025 during a joint night patrol. Investigators claim that Oved stopped the police vehicle in a grove near Beit She'an and began making sexual comments about his colleague's body. Later, prosecutors say, he touched her arms and legs and then her genitals over her clothes. The woman tried to cover herself with her hands to avoid further touching.

Afterward, the police officer allegedly drove his colleague to another lookout point, where he continued asking her about her sex life and describing sexual acts. When they got out of the vehicle, Oved, according to the indictment, pressed himself against her from behind, hugged her and kissed her on the neck. The colleague pushed his hands away, returned to the patrol car and asked him to drive her to the station.

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Other charges

The second charge concerns events that took place approximately between August and October 2023. According to the prosecution, during joint patrols, Oved drove another police employee to remote locations and asked her detailed questions about her sexual preferences and habits while also speaking about his own. The woman asked him to stop or refused to engage in such conversations. This incident was classified as repeated sexual harassment.

The charges were announced by the Department for Investigations of Police Officers, known in Israel by the abbreviation Mahash. In September, Israel's High Court of Justice temporarily suspended certain provisions of the law reforming the structure of this body, including rules for appointing officials, while related petitions are being considered.

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