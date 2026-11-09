Israeli family with child rescued in Bethlehem — Jerusalem Post

In Bethlehem in the West Bank, an Israeli couple aged 41 and 34 and their one-year-old son were evacuated after they accidentally drove into Area A. The family was found near a hotel and handed over to Israeli security forces.

Call for help

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the incident occurred on Thursday evening. At around 20:25, the father called the police emergency line and said that he had accidentally entered Area A together with a group of tourists.

Police from Israel's Judea and Samaria District, the Joint Directorate for Coordination and Cooperation, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces' coordination services, and Palestinian police were involved in the search operation. Palestinian police officers later found the man near a hotel, where he was with his partner and their one-year-old son.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questioning after evacuation

Following coordination between the services, the family was handed over to officers from the Etzion police station and representatives of the Israel Defense Forces' coordination services. According to the publication, all three were unharmed.

The parents were questioned at the Etzion station on suspicion of entering a prohibited area. They were released under restrictive conditions after questioning.

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