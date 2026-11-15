In China, a J-10C fighter was spotted in footage from state broadcaster CCTV carrying an air-to-surface missile that is likely a Chinese modification of the Russian-origin Kh-29T. The munition was mounted under the aircraft during takeoff, the South China Morning Post reports.

CCTV published the video on social media on Wednesday. Chinese military bloggers drew attention to the missile. A modified version of this munition had previously been seen on a JH-7A fighter-bomber several years ago and on a J-16 fighter in May.

Likely upgraded guidance system

According to Chinese social media posts, the missile on the J-10C may have an upgraded imaging infrared seeker instead of the original Russian version. At the same time, the South China Morning Post was unable to independently verify the details of this modification.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Kh-29T weighs about 685 kg, and its armour-piercing high-explosive warhead weighs 320 kg. The missile was developed for precision tactical strikes against fortified targets, including bunkers, bridges, runways and surface ships, at distances of 10 to 30 km.

J-10C armament

The J-10 fighter was developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation. It is a single-engine medium multirole aircraft, and the J-10 family is the most numerous among the fighters of China's People's Liberation Army, with about 600 aircraft in service.

Before the appearance of the modified Kh-29T, the KD-88 cruise missile, with a stated range of more than 200 km, was described as the main powered means of striking ground targets for the J-10C. Its range allows strikes to be carried out without entering airspace protected by strong air defences, but it is significantly more expensive per launch than the rocket-powered Kh-29. The fighter can also carry air-to-air and air-to-ship missiles.

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