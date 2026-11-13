In the United Kingdom, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded a quarterly loss of £451 million after costs related to cutting 4,000 jobs. The automaker’s revenue rose to £5.9 billion in July–September, but restructuring costs amounted to £530 million, The Guardian reports.

Staff reductions

JLR said it plans to make the overwhelming majority of the cuts through voluntary redundancies. The company has already confirmed 3,000 such departures, and most employees affected will leave at the end of November.

Excluding restructuring costs, JLR made a small operating profit. At the same time, the financial result was affected by falling sales in China and the Middle East.

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Trade barriers

JLR chief executive P. B. Balaji said that the United Kingdom and the European Union should abandon plans to introduce new post-Brexit trade barriers amid competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

Automakers are lobbying for a delay to the introduction of rules of origin from January 1. These rules threaten 10% tariffs on electric vehicles traded between the United Kingdom and the EU if the cars use batteries from Asia. The EU is also considering “made in Europe” rules that could deprive UK-manufactured cars of access to subsidies.

JLR has started producing electric Land Rovers, beginning with the flagship Range Rover, which is made in Solihull in the West Midlands. The company also plans electric versions of the Range Rover Sport, Defender and Defender Sport.

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