Fighting has intensified in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali, between Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), linked to al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP), affiliated with ISIS. Since early September, both groups have been competing for control of territory and influence in border areas, Al Jazeera reports.

Claims of heavy losses

One of the first major clashes occurred in early September near Kacham, close to the border with Mali. ISSP said it had killed more than 200 JNIM fighters, captured over 30 people, as well as weapons and motorcycles. These claims have not been independently verified. ACLED monitoring group analyst Heni Nsaibia said that if confirmed, the reported death toll would make the battle the deadliest confrontation between the two groups.

On October 9, clashes escalated in the Gandadouri area of the northern Oudalan province. The ISIS publication Al-Naba later claimed that more than 400 JNIM fighters had been killed. JNIM did not publicly comment on these claims, and there is no independent assessment of the number of casualties. On November 1, ISSP released photographs that it described as evidence of its victory. Regional media outlet i-Sahel counted at least 120 bodies in the images but could not determine whether these people had taken part in the claimed battle.

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Security crisis in the region

The rivalry between JNIM and ISSP has continued since 2019. According to ACLED, about 320 armed clashes have occurred between them since then, killing more than 2,200 fighters. At the same time, JNIM continues to gain the upper hand in its fight against Burkina Faso's government forces. In its March 2026 review, ACLED recorded more than 30 JNIM attacks during a February campaign against the military and the state-backed Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland. According to the monitoring group, more than 120 soldiers, forest guards, and militia members were killed in these attacks.

According to UN estimates, about 4.5 million people in Burkina Faso will need humanitarian assistance in 2026. The latest consolidated official estimate of internal displacement, published in March 2023, was approximately 2.1 million people. ACLED also recorded the spread of the confrontation between JNIM and ISSP to the Tillabéri and Dosso regions in Niger and Kebbi State in Nigeria.

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