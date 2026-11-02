In Johannesburg, South Africa, the municipal company Johannesburg Water has proposed tightening level 1 water-use restrictions to reduce current demand by around 15%. The city is experiencing an acute water crisis: high demand and excessive consumption are preventing reservoirs and water towers from replenishing their supplies, resulting in low pressure, intermittent water supply and prolonged outages, TimesLIVE reports.

Which areas have been affected by the crisis

Technical teams are reconfiguring the network and selectively restricting water supply in order to balance available resources and stabilize distribution. The problems have affected the Commando system, which includes Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill; Central, with Parktown, Berea, Yeoville and Linksfield; as well as Sandton, which includes Bryanston, Illovo and Morningside. Disruptions are also occurring in parts of Midrand, Randburg–Roodepoort, Soweto and the city’s southern areas.

According to Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala, areas located at higher elevations will suffer the most from falling water levels in reservoirs and towers.

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Proposed restrictions

The proposed measures include a ban on watering from 6:00 to 18:00, mandatory use of spray nozzles on hoses, a ban on washing hard surfaces with water and wetting sand for construction work. The city has also proposed stopping the watering of parks and public spaces. Contractors of the Johannesburg Roads Agency and Johannesburg Water may be required to use treated wastewater rather than drinking water for road construction and hydro-cleaning work.

If demand continues to rise after these measures are introduced, Johannesburg Water will consider level 2 restrictions. Democratic Alliance councillor Ralph Bittkau said the restrictions were the result of the authorities’ inability to ensure sufficient access to water, and also claimed that Johannesburg Water loses 49.8% of water through illegal connections, meter bypassing and technical losses. The regional branch of the African National Congress questioned Rand Water’s decision to restrict bulk water supplies to Johannesburg and called on the company to publicly explain its decision-making process.

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