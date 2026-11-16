Singaporean bank DBS and JPMorgan have linked their blockchain deposit networks, allowing approved clients to transfer tokenized US dollars between Singapore and the United States around the clock, including on weekends. CoinDesk reports.

The new connection combines DBS Token Services with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, JPMorgan's blockchain unit for payments. Both systems operate on closed blockchain networks accessible only to approved banks and clients.

This is not about cryptocurrency

Transfers are made in the form of tokenized deposits — a digital record of a regular bank deposit in dollars. Such funds are not a new cryptocurrency: the bank records a client's balance on its blockchain network as a digital token, enabling transactions outside the regular schedule of traditional payment systems.

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To coordinate settlements, the banks use the Partior network, which they helped establish. The initiative is also linked to the BLOOM project, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. DBS and JPMorgan jointly lead a working group in this project on the interoperability of different digital money systems.

Restrictions for traditional accounts

Transfers on the Kinexys network are available around the clock throughout the year. At the same time, transactions between traditional bank accounts and JPMorgan blockchain accounts are unavailable every Saturday for three hours — from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. US Eastern Time. The report says that the bank is developing a solution to remove this restriction.

Payment company Ant International plans to use the new connection to manage funds between its entities in Singapore and the United States. According to Money20/20 and FXC Intelligence, the volume of outbound cross-border payments in Asia may rise from $13.5 trillion in 2025 to $24 trillion in 2033.

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