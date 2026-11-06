The global crude oil market is again moving toward oversupply due to lower demand caused by high prices. As OilPrice reports, analysts at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan believe that fears of an oil shortage are weakening, while concerns about a surplus are growing.

JPMorgan’s assessment

JPMorgan said that the global oil market returned to a surplus of 1.1 million barrels per day in September. In October, according to the bank’s estimate, the supply surplus increased to 1.4 million barrels per day—almost the average figure of 1.3 million barrels per day recorded last year.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, considered the market balanced in September and October amid reports of resumed oil exports from the Persian Gulf. The bank also said it had not detected a global drawdown in oil inventories over the past two months, although inventories had declined in previous months.

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Flows through the Strait of Hormuz

According to analytics company Vortexa, oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, including condensate, amounted to about 14 million barrels per day. This corresponds to 86% of the pre-war level. At the same time, Vortexa analyst George Morris noted that seaborne oil exports from the Middle East declined somewhat in October compared with recent highs due to elevated risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

IEA assessment

In its monthly report, the International Energy Agency estimated the loss of global oil demand this year at 2.6 million barrels per day. The agency also estimated the recovery in supply in September at 2.5 million barrels per day, but warned that on an annual basis, supply would decline by 5.8 million barrels per day to 100.7 million barrels per day.

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