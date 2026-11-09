Japanese railway company JR East is testing an autonomous garbage-collecting robot at Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. The device, developed by California-based company Cartken, began trials in the station concourse on September 8. The robot has a 40-liter container and is intended to reduce the workload on staff who service trash bins at major stations, The Japan Times reports.

A robot for a crowded station

The robot navigates using sensors and a loaded map of the area, while operators can monitor and control it remotely. The sensors also track how full the container is: the device is meant to stop before it overflows.

According to JR East representative Rina Mitomo, routes must be planned so that the robot does not move against the main flow of passengers when operating in crowded places. The test also found that a low speed makes it possible to reduce the safe distance at which the machine automatically brakes in front of people and to move more smoothly.

At the current stage, the robot moves around the station relatively easily outside peak hours. JR East has not yet completed its assessment of passenger perceptions, but the company said initial feedback was more positive than expected. In the future, the operator is considering using such robots for train service announcements, station navigation, advertising displays and the sale of goods.

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A shortage of public trash bins

The lack of public trash bins is one of the notable inconveniences for visitors to Japan. In a Japan Tourism Agency survey conducted from November 2025 to January 2026 among 4,110 foreigners leaving the country, 17.2% of respondents complained about this problem.

Trash bins in many public places began to be removed after the 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway and subsequent security measures. Tokyo Metro, in particular, removed bins from all its stations in January 2022, citing security risks. Authorities also cited overflowing bins, illegal dumping of household waste and maintenance costs among the reasons.

One technological solution has been SmaGO solar-powered smart bins, which automatically compact waste every five minutes and, according to distributor Forcetec, have approximately five times the capacity of ordinary bins. About 650 such devices operate in Japan at around 80 locations; 118 of them are installed at Tokyo Dome.

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