Debt-ridden South Korean broadcaster JTBC plans to select a preferred bidder to acquire the company in January. The Korea Herald reported this, citing an official announcement of the planned sale.

Open competition

The sale will be conducted through an open competitive selection process involving external capital. Accounting firm EY Hanyoung is advising on the deal. Potential bidders can submit letters of intent over the next four weeks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

JTBC said it would conduct the process transparently and fairly, in accordance with applicable laws and rehabilitation court procedures. The broadcaster expects that a merger or acquisition will help create a stable foundation for development and strengthen the competitiveness of its content and television channels.

Judicial rehabilitation

The sale announcement came about two months after the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved JTBC's request to begin rehabilitation proceedings at the end of August. This gave the company an opportunity to restructure its debts under court supervision.

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