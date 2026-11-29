German boxer Agit Kabayel retained the WBC heavyweight world title on November 28 in Düsseldorf, Germany, defeating Albanian Nelson Hysa after the fight was stopped in the second round. The bout took place at the Merkur Spiel Arena.

Injury in the second round

As Channel NewsAsia reports, 42-year-old Hysa had previously been unbeaten in 25 professional fights. In the second round, he grimaced in pain because of a suspected elbow injury. The boxer tried to continue the bout, but his corner threw in the towel when Kabayel pinned his opponent against the ropes and landed punches.

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First title defense

For 34-year-old Kabayel, this was the first defense of the belt after Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk relinquished the WBC title in June along with his other belts. The fight was held on Albania's Independence Day at an arena with a capacity of 60,000 spectators.

Before the bout, the bell rang ten times in tribute to Irish boxer Lee Reeves, who died this month at the age of 31 after suffering severe injuries during a fight in August. Kabayel became the first German heavyweight world champion since Max Schmeling in 1932.

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