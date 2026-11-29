Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to Gaza, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Force’s mission

The ISF’s stated mission is to disarm Hamas. The publication noted that the international force is to enter Gaza specifically to carry out this task.

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Conditions for reconstruction

The Security Cabinet stressed that Gaza’s reconstruction cannot begin until Hamas is disarmed and Gaza itself is demilitarized. The Jerusalem Post described the story as developing.

The photo caption in the article says that a U.S. servicemember opens the entrance to LSA Endurance, a logistics support and deployment site for the ISF. The facility, which operates under the leadership of the Peace Council, is located near the Gaza border in the Kerem Shalom area in southern Israel; the photo is dated August 10, 2026.

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