Israel’s Security Cabinet meets over West Bank risks — Jerusalem Post

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday held a meeting for the first time since the beginning of October, lasting three hours. It discussed a possible escalation in the West Bank and the Israel Defense Forces’ preparations for a potential clash with personnel of the Palestinian Authority’s security services.

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the Israeli military is considering a scenario in which members of the Palestinian security forces could turn their weapons against Israeli troops and Israeli communities.

The military prepared a response

The IDF has developed response plans for a possible attack by the Palestinian security forces. This scenario has already been rehearsed in the Judea and Samaria Division. IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir had previously ordered additional forces to be sent to the area and for the rapid mobilization of other units to be prepared if necessary.

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In mid-October, Zamir announced the reinforcement of troop deployments in the West Bank, including the deployment of the 98th Division. He stressed the need to be ready to shift from defensive actions to offensive ones.

Officials’ statements and the army’s assessment

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in October that a large-scale confrontation with the Palestinian Authority was possible, involving its security forces and the Tanzim organization. According to him, in such a development Israel could declare war on the Palestinian Authority and launch an operation under a pre-prepared plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned of such a possibility during a visit to the security barrier in Samaria. At the same time, senior IDF officials said in previous discussions that they had no intelligence indicating that Palestinian security personnel intended to carry out such an attack. Central Command chief Avi Bluth warned that public discussion of this scenario could heighten tensions on the ground.

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