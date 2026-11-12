India's Cabinet on November 11 approved the creation in New Delhi of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat mega-museum, dedicated to the country's history and civilization. The Indian government estimates the project's cost at approximately $340 million, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Museum in former government buildings

The name Yuge Yugeen Bharat roughly translates as “India through the ages” and refers to Bharat, the country's ancient Sanskrit name. The museum will be housed in the North and South Block buildings, former civil service offices designed in the 1920s by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker.

According to the government, the planned area of the complex will be approximately 178,509 square meters. India's Cabinet said that, after comparison with major international museums, Yuge Yugeen Bharat will have the largest exhibition space in the world.

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Opening of the first gallery

The first gallery is planned to open to visitors at the end of 2027, while the entire project is expected to be completed in the 2030–2031 financial year. About 1.8 million items from national and state museums, archaeological collections, and private collections have already been identified for the potential exhibition.

The Indian government described the future institution as a national public cultural institution intended to create opportunities for learning, research, and cultural interaction. The project is designed to receive up to 10 million visitors annually.

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