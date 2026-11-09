In Trinidad and Tobago, the Cabinet of Ministers may in the coming days consider proposals to resume operations at the Pointe-à-Pierre oil refinery on the coast of the Gulf of Paria. Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal stated this on November 6, The Rio Times reports.

Review of the plan and investor tender

According to the minister, the government is completing the preparation of documentation and legal procedures. By the end of 2026, the authorities expect to announce a request for proposals, a formal procedure for selecting companies interested in the project.

Moonilal reported interest in reopening the plant from local and international entities. The state-owned Guaracara Refining Company, which owns the facility's assets and is responsible for their technical maintenance, along with technical specialists, assured the minister that the refinery can be restarted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Potential launch timeframe

The minister stated that after the necessary investments are secured, oil refining could resume within three to six months. The government of Trinidad and Tobago seeks to return the country to the international oil refining market and supply gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel to countries of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, and other markets.

The Pointe-à-Pierre refinery stopped processing oil in 2018 during the restructuring of the state oil company Petrotrin. Thousands of people lost their jobs at the time. Moonilal also described rising oil production in neighboring Guyana and the availability of regional crude supplies as promising factors.

Read us on