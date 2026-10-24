China’s Cabinet has called for stronger support for families to stabilize the number of newborns amid a prolonged population decline and record-low birth rates. As TimesLIVE reports, the government should improve policies on marriage, childbirth, child-rearing and education.

Support for families

Following a State Council meeting, as reported by state television, the authorities called for optimizing the tax system, social security and housing policy. The goal was described as creating a society conducive to childbirth.

Chinese authorities have already increased financial support in recent years to encourage births. In particular, the country launched a nationwide childcare subsidy program and abolished or reduced fees for preschool education. The authorities also promised to foster positive attitudes toward marriage and having children.

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Population decline

China’s population declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2025. Experts warn that the decline may continue. At the same time, the number of registered marriages in the first half of 2026 fell by about 7.5% compared with the same period of the previous year.

The Cabinet stated that the population is a fundamental condition for economic and social development. It also called for making access to basic public services more equal. This call echoes government steps to reform the household registration system so that workers who moved from rural areas to cities have broader access to urban services, including the ability to enroll their children in public schools.

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