Cape Verde could elect its first woman president — The Hindu

Presidential elections are taking place in Cape Verde on November 15, with former Justice Minister Joana Rosa running against incumbent President José Maria Neves, who is seeking a second term. Rosa could become the first woman elected president of the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, The Hindu reports.

Six candidates and a possible runoff

Six candidates are taking part in the election. If none of them receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held on November 29. Joana Rosa is backed by the opposition Movement for Democracy. She is the first female candidate for president of Cape Verde since the country gained independence.

Women have already held senior positions in the country's governments, but Cape Verde has still had neither a woman prime minister nor a woman president. In the country's parliamentary system, the main executive powers belong to the prime minister, while the presidency is largely ceremonial. At the same time, the head of state, who is elected by direct vote, can veto laws.

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Confrontation between political forces

Neves won the previous presidential election in 2021 with about 52% of the vote. In the current campaign, he promised to secure cross-party support for improving housing conditions, healthcare and education, creating jobs and raising wages.

Rosa emphasizes the need to preserve the balance of power. The African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, which supports Neves, won a parliamentary majority in May, ending the Movement for Democracy's decade-long rule. Rosa's victory would mean that the presidency and the government would once again be in the hands of political rivals.

Cape Verde is an island country in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, with a population of about half a million people. Nearly 77,000 of the country's citizens abroad are registered to vote, accounting for almost one-fifth of the entire electorate.

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