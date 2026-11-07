In Japan, former national team player Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest footballer to play in the third division of the J.League at the age of 59. The forward came on as a substitute in second-half stoppage time of Fukushima United's home match against FC Ryukyu, which ended in a 4-1 victory for the hosts.

A record in his 42nd season

Miura was 59 years, eight months and 12 days old when he took the field. He extended his own J.League record in the 42nd season of his professional career, Channel NewsAsia reports.

This match was Miura's first league appearance since 2021. That year, he played once in Japan's top division for Yokohama FC, the club that holds his contract.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous appearances

Last season, the forward played six matches in an abbreviated special tournament using a split-season format. Those games were not classified as official league matches.

In July, Miura scored in the Emperor's Cup, ending an almost four-year wait for a goal in competitive matches. The footballer, known as “King Kazu,” is continuing his professional career into its fifth decade.

Read us on