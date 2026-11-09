American racing driver Kyle Larson won his third career NASCAR Cup Series title during the season-ending race in Homestead, Florida, United States. As The Guardian reports, the 34-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver became the first racer to defend the series title since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.

The title was decided in the first segment

Larson entered the 400-mile season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell. He earned one point for starting and another seven for finishing fourth in the first segment. After Bell failed to win that segment, Larson mathematically secured the championship.

Larson finished 12th in the race. After team owner Rick Hendrick suggested that he drive near the track's outside wall, the driver damaged his right rear tire. As a result, he had to make a pit stop outside the usual sequence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Blaney won the final race

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske won the finale. He passed Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing with just over one lap remaining. Reddick finished second, while William Byron took third. Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin finished next.

Larson became the 11th driver in NASCAR history to win three Cup Series titles. The club of three-time or more champions also includes Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Joey Logano. This was Hendrick Motorsports' 16th Cup Series title.

In the playoffs, Larson ended a 51-race winless streak: he won three of the previous nine races and finished in the top 10 in eight of them.

Read us on