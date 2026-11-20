The administration of California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed granting state authorities the power to urgently halt artificial intelligence models that pose an imminent threat of catastrophic harm. The initiative is part of recommendations to strengthen oversight of major developers of advanced AI systems.

Standards and independent verification

As Anadolu Agency reports, the report titled “AI Safety in 2026 and Beyond” was published on November 16. It was prepared by the California Government Operations Agency in consultation with the California Office of Emergency Services and external experts.

The document proposes introducing mandatory safety, security and transparency standards. Major developers of advanced AI models would have to comply with baseline requirements throughout the entire process of creating such systems.

Licensed independent verification organizations would be required to turn these standards into testing procedures, conduct ongoing assessments, have sufficient access to the models and provide state regulators with unredacted findings.

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Mechanism for immediate intervention

The proposed mechanism would allow state officials to immediately order a model to be halted if there is compelling evidence of an imminent catastrophic threat or a serious risk of loss of human control. Such an order would take effect immediately pending judicial review, although developers could challenge it and seek a temporary court injunction.

The document provides for the use of the least restrictive measures sufficient to eliminate the threat and for the rescission of a shutdown order once the imminent danger has passed. After each such order, the California Office of Emergency Services would have to conduct an investigation, identify lessons learned and update safety guidance.

The recommendations are not legally binding and require legislative approval. California currently does not have the authority to immediately shut down AI models under the proposed framework.

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