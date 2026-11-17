In Brussels, Belgium, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union continues to discuss a possible entry ban for Russians who took part in the war. According to her, data on such people could be obtained fairly easily. Meduza reports.

Kallas explained that Russia has a bureaucratic system that keeps data on all people who took part in the war. She also noted that most information is now digitized.

What Kallas said

During a press conference, Kallas stressed that she is not an expert on the technical details of obtaining such information. At the same time, she said that there are ways to obtain the data, and specialists she has spoken with consider this relatively uncomplicated.

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Reaction of the Russian State Duma

Chairman of Russia’s State Duma — an aggressor state — Vyacheslav Volodin said that Kallas had allegedly publicly announced an intention to steal the personal data of war participants. He claims that her actions allegedly violate at least three articles of Russia’s Criminal Code. According to Volodin, the combined punishment under the articles he mentioned could amount to about 20 years in prison.

On the eve of this, the EU expanded its sanctions list against Russia, adding oil refineries, petrochemical enterprises, other companies, and dozens of banks. The sanctions also targeted Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim, Sergey — the son of Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko — as well as Leta Capital venture fund founder Alexander Chachava.

Kallas said that the EU is preparing its 22nd sanctions package. According to the source, the European Union approved its 21st sanctions package in July 2026, and Kallas called it the largest in four years.

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