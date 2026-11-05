Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in a Europa League match. Daichi Kamada equalised in the 90+1st minute, when the English side were already down to 10 men following Adam Wharton's sending-off.

As The Guardian reports, the visitors opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Tim Lemperle delivered a pass from the right flank, and Alexander Prass struck first time. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson got a touch on the ball but could not stop it from crossing the goal line.

Chances before the break

Hoffenheim could have extended their lead in the first half: Andrej Kramarić struck dangerously on the volley, but Henderson saved the hosts. Ozan Kabak also failed to convert a chance after a corner, with the defender heading over the bar from close range.

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Crystal Palace had chances through Kamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino. In the 66th minute, Wharton put Pino in a shooting position, but Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved the ball.

Sending-off and late goal

Wharton received his first booking in the 58th minute and was sent off in the 77th after a challenge for a high ball in which he used his elbow. Despite their numerical advantage, Hoffenheim failed to hold on to victory.

In stoppage time, the visitors were unable to clear the ball after a scramble in the penalty area. Kamada took advantage of the moment and fired low under Baumann to set the final score. According to match statistics, Crystal Palace had 54% possession and registered five shots on target — the same number as Hoffenheim.

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