The HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured unusually orderly curved rows of light-colored boulders in the Daedalia Planum area on Mars. The patterns curve around craters and other surface features in the high-altitude part of the Tharsis volcanic region near the Martian equator, ScienceAlert reports.

Curved lines on the surface

New HiRISE images were obtained in August 2024. An area of approximately 5 by 15 kilometers shows a complex system of smoothly curved lines. In October 2024, the late U.S. Geological Survey planetary geologist Paul Geissler described them as long curved rows of bright boulders spaced 5 to 10 meters apart, resembling a fingerprint.

According to Geissler, similar structures have not yet been observed elsewhere on Mars, and scientists do not know how such terrain formed. At the same time, orbital images obtained in 2002 suggested that this area was relatively uniform and lacked pronounced terrain features.

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Possible explanations

On Earth, orderly bands, circles, and polygons of stones can form through a phenomenon known as sorted patterned ground. In cold conditions, repeated cycles of freezing and thawing gradually separate larger stones from finer soil.

Daedalia Planum lies at an elevation of about 5,455 meters. One possible explanation is that freezing and thawing cycles may also occur there, although the source stresses that this cannot be considered an established fact.

Another hypothesis is linked to seismic activity. Ground vibrations can cause the Brazil nut effect: larger particles move upward while smaller ones sink downward. However, it is currently unknown whether marsquakes can form such orderly rows and whether seismic activity in Tharsis is sufficient for this explanation.

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