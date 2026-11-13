Australia’s Test cricket captain Pat Cummins rejected Usman Khawaja’s claims of an allegedly planned scheme to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during the 2018 tour of South Africa at a press conference in Sydney. As The Guardian reports, the press conference lasted 70 minutes and addressed, among other things, claims made in Khawaja’s book Sabr.

Cummins said he did not know about sandpaper being taken onto the field. According to him, claims that he and other players were the “architects” of the scheme are “complete nonsense”. He also stressed that there was no overarching plan to use illegal methods or team discussions in which bowlers gave such instructions.

Dispute over Khawaja’s book

The captain called Khawaja his friend but criticised him for what he considered a careless attitude towards people’s reputations and Australian cricket. Cummins said the events of eight years ago had been traumatic for some of those involved, and that he was therefore disappointed by the way the subject was raised in the book.

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At the same time, he said he did not remember conversations or a team meeting at which Khawaja would have urged everyone to collectively take responsibility for the incident. Cummins added that he does not plan to take legal action, although he was told this week that some claims in the book could be defamatory.

Team culture and sanctions

Cummins acknowledged that, in his view, the team in 2018 had a win-at-all-costs mentality, as well as displays of arrogance and rudeness towards umpires and opponents. He said he had worked to eradicate these traits over six years of captaincy.

Regarding Cricket Australia’s investigation, he said the procedure itself had been proper, but that the punishments for those involved were, in his personal view, too severe. Cummins also rejected Khawaja’s claim that he was not given the captaincy because of his skin colour and background, saying such an accusation requires evidence.

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