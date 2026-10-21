In Brazil, the election campaign of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro filed a complaint with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on October 20, demanding that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s candidacy in the 2026 election be revoked. The campaign also asks the court to urgently halt the sending of government WhatsApp messages about social programs, The Rio Times reports.

Claims regarding government messages

Bolsonaro’s representatives claim that the federal government used data from the Gov.br portal, the National Social Security Institute (INSS), and the tax service to send personalized messages. They referred, in particular, to the Bolsa Família cash assistance program for low-income families and the Farmácia Popular subsidized pharmacy program.

According to Bolsonaro’s campaign, the use of government data for such messages constitutes an abuse of political and economic power. The complaint states that opposition candidates do not have access to similar resources. The campaign also believes that the mailings violate electoral law, which prohibits institutional advertising of government programs during the three months before voting.

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What the court is being asked to do

In addition to stopping new messages, the applicants ask for the profile image of the government GovBR account on WhatsApp to be changed to a neutral official designation. They also demand the revocation of the candidacies of Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who is his running mate in the election.

The complaint materials mention a government contract effective from 2021 through December 2026 that provides for approximately 170 million notifications per month. The campaign estimates its cost at 20.4 million reais per year. These data and allegations represent the applicants’ position, not the court’s findings. At the time of publication, there had been no TSE decision, and the government and Lula’s campaign had not responded to the claims.

The second round of Brazil’s presidential election is scheduled for October 25. Incumbent President Lula, the Workers’ Party candidate, and Flávio Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party candidate, are expected to compete in it.

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