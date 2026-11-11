In Israel, the security cabinet instructed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday evening. The broadcaster's report was carried by Anadolu Agency.

Instructions for the military

According to KAN, the security cabinet's directives could lead to actions by the Israeli military that could trigger a war. This is how the broadcaster described the possible consequences of these instructions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by Gadi Eisenkot

According to KAN, the instructions were made public after Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot issued a statement. He called on transitional government Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to conduct military operations that are not necessary and can wait until the next government is formed.

The latest meeting of Israel's security cabinet took place on October 5, several weeks before the elections in Israel held on October 27, KAN added.

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