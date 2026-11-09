An international study involving 800 patients hospitalized with alcohol-associated hepatitis found an association between active cannabis use and higher mortality. According to the researchers, mortality among active cannabis users was 2.5 times higher.

Data from 40 medical centers

As News-Medical reports, researchers monitored patients at 40 medical centers in 13 countries. Active cannabis use was reported by 50 participants, or 6% of the sample. Another 45 people reported cocaine use, while fewer than 2% of participants used methamphetamine, opioids, or other drugs.

About 80 days after enrollment in the study, one-quarter of the patients had died. Active cannabis and cocaine use were more often recorded among people with a more severe course of hepatitis.

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Prognosis after data adjustment

After accounting for the severity of liver damage, active substance use, primarily cannabis, remained an independent predictor of death in patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis.

Alcohol-associated hepatitis is a severe form of liver damage caused by alcohol use that can quickly lead to organ failure and death. According to the data cited in the article, nearly half of people with a severe form of this disease die within 90 days. The study authors recommend including assessment and treatment of substance use in clinical care for such patients.

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