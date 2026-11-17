Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a meeting in Shenzhen, China, to expand bilateral trade through mutual tariff relief and new commercial agreements. Anadolu Agency reports.

Beijing will provide tariff relief for Canadian exports worth about 400 million Canadian dollars, or $279.7 million. The list includes frozen pork worth 116 million Canadian dollars, as well as fish and seafood worth 285 million Canadian dollars. According to the Canadian side, access to trade worth nearly 7.5 billion Canadian dollars has been restored since January.

Canada's concessions on metals

In response, Ottawa will extend for two years the existing tariff exemptions for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products, which were due to expire at the end of 2026. Canada will also extend such exemptions to another 32 tariff lines for steel and aluminum products that are in short supply on the domestic market.

Carney said that Canada and China had “recalibrated their relationship for the benefit of citizens of both countries.” According to him, the agreements are intended to make travel, study and doing business between the countries easier.

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Flights, e-commerce and educational programs

The Canadian prime minister also announced combined funding of 8.85 million Canadian dollars for environmental cooperation and student scholarships in China. He designated 2027 as the Year of Canada-China E-Commerce and announced a trade mission in 2027.

Air Canada plans to launch flights between Vancouver and Guangzhou in May 2027, while Chinese airlines will increase the number of flights to Canada. The leaders also welcomed agreements in the arts and culture sector worth more than 15 million Canadian dollars, the creation of a company leaders' council and the launch of a university dual-degree program.

Deepening cooperation comes amid statements by US President Donald Trump, who, after Carney's January visit to Beijing, threatened to immediately impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods. Trump also said on Truth Social that the Canadian prime minister allegedly seeks to turn Canada into a transshipment point for Chinese exports.

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