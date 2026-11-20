Canada has granted national significance status to the proposed Pacific Link pipeline, which is intended to connect Alberta with the Pacific coast. According to OilPrice, the initiative is part of Ottawa’s plan to diversify energy exports and increase supplies to Asian and European buyers.

The project, previously called the West Coast Oil Pipeline, envisages the construction of a pipeline up to 1,250 km long from Alberta to a deep-water terminal near Delta, British Columbia. Its potential capacity will be up to 1 million barrels of oil per day. The route is expected to run largely along the Trans Mountain corridor.

Financing and community participation

Alberta authorities estimate the cost of Pacific Link at CAD 35.2–43.7 billion. The federal government of Canada and the province of Alberta are to own the project on an equal basis, while Trans Mountain Corporation is expected to manage its development. Indigenous communities will be offered at least a 10% stake in the project through federal and provincial loan guarantees.

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Pembina Pipeline Corporation joined as a private investor with a 10% economic stake at the construction stage. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in March that investors from Asia and the Middle East, including sovereign funds, are ready to acquire stakes of between 15% and 30% in the new pipeline to the west coast.

New markets for oil and gas

The United States remains the main buyer of Canadian energy resources, accounting for 90.8% of Canadian hydrocarbon exports by volume. In 2024, Canada supplied the United States with 3.9 million barrels of oil per day, equivalent to 63.4% of total U.S. crude oil imports.

Ottawa also seeks to increase liquefied natural gas exports to other markets. In July, German state-owned company Uniper signed an agreement to purchase up to 2 million tonnes of LNG per year for up to 20 years starting in 2032 from the future Ksi Lisims LNG terminal in British Columbia. In addition, the Canadian government allocated CAD 200 million over three years to expand the Woodfibre LNG plant near Squamish, whose capacity is set to rise by nearly a quarter to 2.6 million tonnes per year.

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