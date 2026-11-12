The Canadian government has stated that Russian hockey players will not be allowed to attend the World Junior Hockey Championship, which will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, in December. The restrictions will also apply to athletes who already hold valid Canadian visas, Global News reports.

Individual assessment of athletes

A statement by Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden, says that Canada’s department of immigration, refugees and citizenship will assess Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials individually and take measures to prevent them from entering the country to participate in the tournament.

Some Russian players with valid visas play in the Canadian Hockey League, which brings together the country’s three leading junior hockey leagues. Russians and Belarusians were barred from its import draft in 2022–2024, but were later allowed to participate again. According to the league, 32 Russian hockey players were selected out of 114 players in this year’s draft.

Tournament lineup

The Canadian authorities’ statement came after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month, under which the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russia in international hockey. The Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation said that the IIHF had informed it that Russia would be included in the tournament instead of Norway.

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At the same time, the IIHF has not officially announced a change in the lineup of participants, and Norway is still listed among the 10 teams on its website. The ice hockey federations of Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Norway have stated that their national teams will refuse to play against Russian hockey players. The tournament begins on December 26.

Canada’s position

Russia, an aggressor state, and Belarus have been suspended from international ice hockey competitions since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aided by Belarus, in 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot compete in Canada on behalf of their countries while the war continues.

Canada’s earlier position allowed individual athletes to participate with neutral status. Van Koeverden clarified that this applies to individual athletes rather than teams. The Canadian government stated that it will not change this position while Russia continues its war against Ukraine with Belarusian involvement.

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