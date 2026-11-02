Canada plans to begin negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on an extradition treaty and a mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters. This was announced after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Ottawa, Global News Canada reports.

During the visit, the parties also signed a free trade agreement. At the same time, human rights organizations warned Ottawa against deepening ties with the UAE because of the human rights situation in the country.

Canadian government’s position

Canadian Justice Ministry spokesperson Kwame Bonsu said that strengthening international partnerships to investigate, prosecute and prevent serious crimes is important for Canadians’ security. According to him, an extradition treaty could help hold accountable people accused or convicted of money laundering, drug trafficking or cybercrime.

Bonsu noted that the UAE is developing cooperation on extradition and mutual legal assistance with the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands. A mutual legal assistance treaty, he said, is intended to facilitate the exchange of evidence and other forms of legal assistance during criminal investigations and prosecutions.

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Under Canadian law, for extradition, an act must be a crime both in Canada and in the requesting state. Canada’s justice minister may refuse to surrender a person, including if they consider it unjust or excessively burdensome, as well as if the act is punishable by death in the requesting state.

Human rights advocates’ concerns

Inter Pares representative Amani Khalfan called the situation regarding unlawful and arbitrary detentions in the UAE appalling. She mentioned the case of Sudanese human rights defender Mohammed Farouk Salman Mahmoud, who, she said, had been held in a UAE prison for more than a year and a half without charges. Amnesty International reported that he was released on August 22.

Ketty Nivyabandi, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada, said the organization had documented mass trials in the UAE that did not meet fair trial standards, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances. She urged Canadian authorities to act with particular caution and not conclude an agreement without evidence and complete confidence that human rights are being respected.

Earlier, 17 civil society organizations warned Canada against closer ties with the UAE in an open letter, claiming that the country contributes to the continuation of the war in Sudan. Abu Dhabi denies accusations of supporting a Sudanese group accused of genocide. The UAE also said it intends to invest about $70 billion in Canada, while the prime minister’s office reported significant progress on this commitment.

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