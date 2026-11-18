Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation business leaders’ summit in Shenzhen, China, that the country intends to quadruple its exports of liquefied natural gas to Asia by the end of the decade. He presented Canada as a supplier of energy resources and critical minerals seeking to diversify trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trade with China and Asian countries

As Anadolu Agency reports, Carney also drew attention to the diplomatic reset in relations with Beijing, Canada’s second-largest trading partner. According to him, Ottawa and China recently extended tariff exemptions that restore market access for more than 90% of Canadian trade affected by restrictions.

The countries also renewed a currency swap between their central banks. Carney said this mechanism is intended to reduce dependence on a limited number of currencies or individual payment channels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Canadian prime minister called the country a Pacific nation and announced plans to double duty-free access to consumer markets from the current 1.5 billion people. He mentioned completed free-trade negotiations with partners in Southeast Asia, as well as ongoing negotiations with Thailand and India.

Minerals and energy projects

According to Carney, Canada has concluded more than 50 agreements on critical minerals with over 15 countries over the past year. He said this made it possible to attract 20 billion Canadian dollars in investment, or about 14 billion US dollars.

Carney noted that more than 11 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas have already been shipped to Asia since June. He also announced progress on the Pacific Link pipeline and an intention to stimulate 1 trillion Canadian dollars in domestic investment over five years.

Read us on