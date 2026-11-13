In Canada, the federal government has threatened automaker Stellantis with legal action over the planned sale of its idled assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the government had sent the company a formal notice of non-compliance and given it 30 days to respond to the claims.

According to Joly, if Stellantis does not resolve the matter within that period, the government will go to court. As CNBC reports, Canadian authorities believe the company has breached contractual obligations to the federal government and workers at the Brampton facility.

Government claims

The dispute was triggered by Stellantis' agreement to sell the plant to armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel. On Monday, the company said it had agreed to sell the facility without disclosing the value of the deal. Joly said that as a result of this move, Stellantis could face obligations amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the situation at the Brampton plant unacceptable and a betrayal of workers. A Stellantis representative was not immediately available for comment to CNBC regarding the government's statements.

Change in production plans

Stellantis had previously scrapped plans to produce the Jeep Compass at its Brampton facility and moved future production of the model to a plant in Illinois. The dispute is unfolding amid a trade dispute between Canada and the United States, as well as U.S. tariffs on automobiles and other market factors.

Stellantis Canada CEO Trevor Longley, according to CBC News, said the company would return $24 million in federal subsidies. This is significantly less than the amount the Canadian government estimates the company must pay. Stellantis also said it was ready to negotiate with the Unifor union to resolve the situation for the workers it represents.

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