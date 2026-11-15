Canada has pledged to provide up to 560 million Canadian dollars, or $392.5 million, over four years to the Brazil-led Tropical Forests Forever Facility. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this in Manila, Philippines, during a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Canada’s contribution

The Canadian government said the funding should help the fund reach the fundraising targets needed to begin operations. Authorities also expect Canada’s contribution to help attract further public and private investment.

The commitment is part of Canada’s broader pledge to provide more than 13 billion Canadian dollars in international climate financing to developing countries by 2031.

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Fund plans

The Tropical Forests Forever Facility was launched at the COP30 climate summit in Brazil last year. The fund aims to grow to $125 billion, with about $100 billion expected to be raised through private-sector investment.

During the talks, Carney and Lula also discussed cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy and defence.

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